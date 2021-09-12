Duality Advisers LP Sells 118,128 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,128 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vonage were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in Vonage by 42.3% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vonage during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,027,500 in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.73.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

