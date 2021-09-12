Duality Advisers LP Sells 24,225 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,017 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 24,225 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,983 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,605 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $101.54 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $67.70 and a 52 week high of $143.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.36.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

