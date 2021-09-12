Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.30

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $824,654.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00078141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00129614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00181669 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,377.72 or 0.07293882 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,193.62 or 0.99750994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.00945424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

