Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

TSE DPM opened at C$7.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$7.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.07.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,807,889. Also, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.89 per share, with a total value of C$197,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$197,135.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.