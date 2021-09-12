DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 376.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DD. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 903,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,826,000 after acquiring an additional 529,915 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $884,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DD shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DD opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

