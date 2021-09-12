Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,182,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,904,611. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $22.84 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. BOX’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BOX by 31.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 1.0% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

