E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) Announces None Dividend of $80.00

E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF) declared a None dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 80.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

E-L Financial stock opened at C$980.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2.94. E-L Financial has a one year low of C$650.00 and a one year high of C$989.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$928.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$926.71.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported C$59.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$928.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that E-L Financial will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and limited partnership and other private companies.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.