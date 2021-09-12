easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,150 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s previous close.

EZJ has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 880 ($11.50) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on easyJet in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 932.72 ($12.19).

EZJ opened at GBX 680.80 ($8.89) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 827.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,617.26. The company has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of -2.28. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

