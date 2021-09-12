easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESYJY. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

