easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by AlphaValue

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was downgraded by AlphaValue to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESYJY. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. easyJet has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $15.74.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

