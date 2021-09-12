Echo Global Logistics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 6,683 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,355% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,776,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.15. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $934.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

