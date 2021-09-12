ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.61. 705,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,517. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.13. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.92 and a one year high of C$11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.31.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,852.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,767,227.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on ECN. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

