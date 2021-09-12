ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
ECN Capital stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.61. 705,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,517. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -663.13. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.92 and a one year high of C$11.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.31.
ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently commented on ECN. Standpoint Research lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.78.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
