Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce $3.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.36 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full year sales of $12.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.20 billion to $13.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

ECL traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $225.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,460 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,974 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,541,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.