Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 148,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $96,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

