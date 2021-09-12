Edgeware Price Tops $0.0096 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $55.65 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00159194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00044526 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,419,767,082 coins and its circulating supply is 5,797,003,622 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

