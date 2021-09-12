Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.06.

TSE:ENB opened at C$50.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of C$102.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$47.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

