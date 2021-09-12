Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.88.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,952. Encompass Health has a one year low of $60.44 and a one year high of $89.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

