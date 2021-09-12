Endeavour Silver’s (EDR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$6.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$7.01.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.05. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$983.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

