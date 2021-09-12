Enecuum Market Capitalization Reaches $19.85 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last week, Enecuum has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. Enecuum has a total market cap of $19.85 million and $728,213.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,390,073 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

