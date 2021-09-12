Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stake Trimmed by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Entergy by 194.4% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,437,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,979,000 after purchasing an additional 949,105 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Entergy by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in Entergy by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after acquiring an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 359.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 446,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,248,000 after acquiring an additional 349,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $111.84 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.43 and a 200-day moving average of $103.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.