Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 63.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Enterprise Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.