Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,172 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort L.P. increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 66,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Nomad Foods by 46.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 476.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $26.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.72. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

