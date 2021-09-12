Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 118,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XME opened at $44.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $47.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

