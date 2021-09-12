Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of National Beverage worth $5,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 79.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 73.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 114.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $52.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

