Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Trimble by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 10.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,941,058.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,750 shares of company stock valued at $23,827,348 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.78 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

