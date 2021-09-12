Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 17,740 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX FLOW were worth $5,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW opened at $76.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SPX FLOW Profile

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

