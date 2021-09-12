Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Bancshares were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 86.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.25. The firm has a market cap of $455.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

