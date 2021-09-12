Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Receives $28.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on ERRPF. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.69.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.