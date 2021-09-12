Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $26.99 on Friday. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company has a market cap of $211.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 87.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Esquire Financial in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.32% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.

