Ethverse (ETHV) Price Tops $0.0750 on Exchanges

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Ethverse has a total market capitalization of $597,198.68 and $45,013.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ethverse has traded 32.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (CRYPTO:ETHV) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,052,529 coins and its circulating supply is 7,962,355 coins. The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

