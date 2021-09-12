Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc reduced its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Evergy by 28.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

