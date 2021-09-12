Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) will post $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Everi reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 440.82%. The company had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.86 million.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

EVRI stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.01. 644,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Everi has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,055.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dean A. Ehrlich sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $1,110,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,950.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,112 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,970. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

