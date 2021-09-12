Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 124,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at $4,636,000. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $125.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.44. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

