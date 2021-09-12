Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.92.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Extra Space Storage stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.05. The stock had a trading volume of 751,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,293. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,405.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,854. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

