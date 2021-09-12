F3Logic LLC Acquires 4,000 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Nokia by 627.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nokia by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 741,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 232,412 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 30.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nokia by 6.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 224,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares in the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.83 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 8.09%. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

