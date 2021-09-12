F3Logic LLC Has $151,000 Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,607 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 367,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,907,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,431,000 after purchasing an additional 667,509 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.