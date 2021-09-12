F3Logic LLC Has $233,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F3Logic LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 79.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. boosted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.14 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

