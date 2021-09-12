F3Logic LLC Has $233,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

F3Logic LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,028 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,162,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.1% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,405 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MDT opened at $131.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its 200 day moving average is $125.56.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.