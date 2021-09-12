Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Trimmed by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $378.69 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.13 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $361.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,584,140 shares of company stock worth $917,936,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

