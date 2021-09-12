FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stake Increased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 23,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $384.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $390.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $2,471,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.