FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,005,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 248,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,298,000 after purchasing an additional 109,307 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $12,160,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.68.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.93 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

