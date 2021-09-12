Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Holdings Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $3,824,190. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.