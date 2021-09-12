Fidus Investment Co. to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a Variable dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

Fidus Investment has a payout ratio of 81.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.4%.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Shares of FDUS opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $447.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 97.58% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FDUS. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidus Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidus Investment stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.55% of Fidus Investment worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 23.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.