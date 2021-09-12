Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after buying an additional 3,777,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,088,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,154 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 51.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,335,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,984,000 after purchasing an additional 790,313 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Resideo Technologies by 354.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 586,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 457,565 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $12,714,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,406 shares of company stock valued at $538,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

