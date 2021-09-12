Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BYM. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter worth $217,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

