Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,493 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,621,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,707,000 after buying an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,452,000 after buying an additional 81,350 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,218,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 21.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,308,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 232,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $40.25 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

