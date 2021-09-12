Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 284 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $118.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $120.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 88.04%.

TRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

