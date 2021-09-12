Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $34,000 Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,428,000 after purchasing an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $46.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

