Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $47,000 Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Tilray by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Tilray by 2,868.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

TLRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Tilray from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $7,188,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 1,000,000 shares of company stock worth $15,813,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

TLRY opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.