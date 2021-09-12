Financial Analysis: Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) versus indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegro MicroSystems 6.74% 10.10% 8.05% indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29%

42.1% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegro MicroSystems and indie Semiconductor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 11.97 $17.95 million $0.24 128.00 indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -74.73

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allegro MicroSystems and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 8 0 3.00 indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 13.00%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 48.68%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats indie Semiconductor on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.