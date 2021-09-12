Financial Contrast: ENI (NYSE:E) vs. The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)

The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) and ENI (NYSE:E) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ENI pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. ENI pays out -166.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ENI has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ENI is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Hong Kong and China Gas and ENI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hong Kong and China Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 2 5 8 0 2.40

ENI has a consensus price target of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 181.58%. Given ENI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ENI is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A ENI -0.19% 2.95% 1.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Hong Kong and China Gas and ENI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.28 billion 5.48 $788.56 million N/A N/A ENI $51.34 billion 0.87 -$9.86 billion ($0.48) -51.79

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ENI.

Summary

ENI beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

About ENI

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities. The Exploration and Production segment engages in research, development and production of oil, condensates and natural gas, forestry conservation (REDD+) and CO2 capture and storage projects. The Global Gas and LNG Portfolio segment refers to the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas by pipeline, international transport and purchase and marketing of LNG, which includes gas trading activities finalized to hedging and stabilizing the trade margins, as well as optimizing the gas asset portfolio. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment engages in supply, processing, distribution, and marketing of fuels and chemicals. The Eni Gas e uce, Power & Renewables segment engages in retail sales of gas, electricity and related services, production and wholesale sales of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants. The Corporate and Other Activities segment includes

